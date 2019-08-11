Suspect in deadly rush-hour shooting on East Freeway arrested, officials say

HOUSTON - A suspect involved in a deadly shooting on the East Freeway during rush-hour traffic on Thursday evening has been arrested Saturday, officials said.

Two people were shot to death around 6 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Normandy Street exit, according to Houston police.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash just before the shooting. One vehicle struck the other vehicle, which then spun out in the middle of the freeway, according to police. Police said at least one person got out of the vehicle that didn't spin out and started firing shots into the other vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle that spun out, ages 25 and 33, were struck and killed by gunfire, police said. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police said they believe an AR-15 was used by the gunman.

No other details on the suspect have been released

