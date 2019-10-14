Surveillance video shows man wanted in connection with sexual assault of a girl

HOUSTON - Police have released new surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a girl.

According to authorities, the assault happened around 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at an apartment on Antoine Drive near De Soto Street in northwest Harris County.

The man in the video is seen walking through a hallway with a small towel or rag on his head.

Police said he entered the complex and paced around before walking to the mail area where the victim was waiting for her mail.

Authorities said the man then grabbed the young girl and sexually assaulted her in the common area of the complex before fleeing.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was treated for injuries she got during the assault, authorities said.

Police are hoping that the video will help lead them closer to an arrest.

The man wanted in connection with the assault is tall, thin and black. He is seen in the video wearing long blue, checkered pants, a blue tank top and black open-toed shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100.

