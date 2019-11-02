Sugar Land names new city manager

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The city of Sugar Land named Mike Goodrum as its next city manager.

Goodrum was a former assistant city manager of Sugar Land and currently serves as the city manager of Coral Springs, Florida. He will replace Allen Bogard, who is planning to retire after serving 44 years in public service.

Final terms are being negotiated with Goodrum and City Council will consider a contract agreement during an executive session on Nov. 5.

"It is a monumental task to follow in the footsteps of a legendary city manager such as Allen," said Goodrum. "Allen has been a tremendous mentor and friend to me over the years, and I'm up to the challenge of leading this elite organization he refined during the last 20-plus years.

"I am excited to be coming home to this very special community and look forward to working with City Council, staff and residents to continue Sugar Land's legacy of excellence."

The citywide search for a city manager resulted in more than 50 applications. The selection of Goodrum was unanimous.

"Mike was the best choice for the city of Sugar Land among a pool of highly qualified candidates," said Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman. "Mike is the embodiment of the Sugar Land Way. He understands our community, its expectations and our organization. City Council felt that he was the clear choice to work with council members and staff to position our city for the future."

