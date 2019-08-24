Sugar Land church removes youth minister for 'illegal behavior,' church says

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A Fort Bend Bend County youth minister was removed from his position after the church says he engaged in "unacceptable and potentially illegal behavior."

The youth minister worked at St. Laurence Parish in Sugar Land for six years. In its letter to parishioners, the church said he was removed after allegations that he had " engaged in what appears to be unacceptable and potentially illegal behavior."

The letter went on to say the alleged behavior does not involve St. Laurence or youth at the church.

The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating the allegations but were not able to release any further details about the event.

