Spring Branch Middle School student arrested, accused of posting social media threats

HOUSTON - A Spring Branch Middle School student who is accused of posting threatening social media messages was arrested by police.

The student is charged with one count of terroristic threat and one count of online impersonation. Both are third-degree felonies.

Here is the letter that was sent home to students:

"Today, the Spring Branch ISD Police arrested a Spring Branch Middle School student in connection with threatening social media posts about which Principal Stefanie Spencer has communicated over the past week. The student is currently in custody and has been charged with one count of terroristic threat and one count of online impersonation. Both are third degree felony charges.

"Spring Branch ISD and the SBISD Police Department take the safety, security and well-being of our students very seriously. We will always request the most severe sanctions possible through the judicial system and the student code of conduct for any individual who threatens the safety of our students, staff or schools.

"Though we know and understand online threats of this nature are disconcerting, it is important that our community understands that investigations can take time and require patience. The Spring Branch ISD Police must prioritize thorough, accurate and complete investigations to assure we gather all evidence and identify the correct perpetrator.

"I wish to thank our SBISD Police officers and investigators for their hard work and diligence in working through this investigation over recent days, nights and weekends. SBMS Principal, Stefanie Spencer, has been outstanding in her leadership and support throughout this investigation. I also wish to thank our parents and students for actively following our 'See Something-Say Something' protocol to alert us to this situation and share information that proved important to our investigation."

