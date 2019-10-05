Soho Chicken brings Korean fare to Sharpstown

A new Korean and Asian fusion spot, offering chicken wings and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Sharpstown, called Soho Chicken, is located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A3.

Soho Chicken has fried chicken, stir-fry dishes, noodles and stew. On the menu, expect to see items like the classic chicken basket, the pork katsu plate, the seafood pancake and Bulgogi lunch box.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, Soho Chicken is getting solid feedback.

Catharine Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 28, wrote, "Best Korean fried chicken I've had in Houston. The special sauce is delicious, but the spicy is quite spicy (says my friends). Their dukbokki is also spicy. I'd highly recommend just getting wings and radishes. They're flavorful and big."

Yelper Uyen Nhi N. added, "Overall, it seemed like they were not fully prepared for opening. The kimchi pajeon was actually good, but it should not have taken 30 minutes for an appetizer to come out. I really hope they improve later on as I'm willing to give them another chance."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Soho Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.