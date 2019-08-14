Sketch released of suspect connected to several armed robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - A sketch photo has been released of a man, police say is tied to several armed robberies across the Houston area in July.

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need the public's help in identifying the alleged serial robber. He is described as a thin-built black man in his early 20s, standing 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Timeline of the suspect's crime:

- On July 29, the first victim was walking at his apartment complex, located at 5800 Hollister Street, around 9 p.m. and noticed his silver Toyota Tacoma had been stolen, police said. Police said the stolen Toyota was used in several other robberies.

- At 7:22 p.m. July 30, a second victim was outside of his residence, in the 5300 block of Langfield Road, when the suspect approached him with a small handgun, police said. The suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded his wallet, police said. When the suspect noticed that there was no money in the wallet, he tossed it and ran to the passenger seat of the Toyota Tacoma, which was being driven by another man, and left the scene, police said.

- At 7:30 p.m. July 30, a third victim was at a Motel 6 located a 14255 Northwest Freeway when the armed suspect approached him in the parking lot, police said. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money, police said. When the victim told him he didn't have any money, the suspect ran to the passenger of the Toyota Tacoma and left the scene, police said.

- At 7:40 p.m. July 30, a fourth victim, in the 8300 block of Grow Lane, was approached by the suspect who held the victim at gunpoint, police said. The suspect demanded the victim's wallet, but the victim ran for cover and the suspect fled toward the Toyota Tacoma, police said. As the suspect fled in the Toyota, he fired one round at the victim, striking the victim's car, police said.

- At 8:53 p.m. July 30, a man was driving his vehicle in the 6800 block of Stone Brook Lane when he was rear-ended by a silver Toyota Tacoma, police said. When the man got out of his vehicle to check for damage, he was confronted by the suspect at gunpoint, police said. The suspect demanded the man's wallet, but the man ran away from the suspect, police said.

The suspect got into the man's vehicle and drove away as the Tacoma followed, police said. The man's vehicle was later found in the block of 7900 of Shady Arbor Lane completely burned, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477.

