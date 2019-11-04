Sketch released of man accused of sexually assaulting child near Little Cypress Creek

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a child walking on a trail in northwest Harris County.

The assault was reported near the Longwood Golf Club between Telge and Louetta roads.

In May, deputies said the man overpowered a girl who was walking on a trail near the Longwood Village neighborhood near Little Cypress Creek and sexually assaulted her.

The attacker is described as a white man with an average build with silver hair. Deputies said the man may have a tattoo on his right arm around the bicep.

Crime Stopper is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect being charged or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Unit at 713-830-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.