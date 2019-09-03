Simone Biles breaks silence after brother arrested in connection with triple homicide

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HOUSTON - Olympic gold medalist and Houstonian Simone Biles has broken her silence on her brother's arrest in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing multiple charges including murder, manslaughter and felony assault in connection with a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

The shooting took place at a New Year's Eve party after an altercation broke out when a group of uninvited guests showed up, investigators said. Police said they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

Biles broke her silence days after the news of the arrest became public.

She shared a post on Twitter with a statement that said she is still having a hard time processing the news.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families. There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain."

Biles-Thomas is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 13.

