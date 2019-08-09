Sheriff: 3 siblings missing after swimming past safety buoy at Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas - Authorities are searching for several missing juvenile swimmers in La Porte, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Gonzalez said four siblings were swimming at Sylvan Beach Park and possibly swam past a safety buoy. He said they were overcome by waves and went underwater.

One of them resurfaced, but the others, ages 7, 11 and 13, have not been located, authorities said.

Gonzalez said the tide and rip current were strong Thursday evening.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for the swimmers.

