Security guard shot while trying to break up argument between man, woman

HOUSTON - A security guard is recovering after he was shot while on the job at a strip center parking lot in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot near a Jabastian's Mexican Cuisine restaurant on Fuqua Street near I-45.

Investigators said the security guard saw a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot, so he approached them to make sure everything was OK. That is when police said the man opened fire.

"The male suspect fired at the security guard, couple rounds," investigators said. Authorities said the security guard returned fire, but they are not sure if the man was hit.

Officers said the couple "drove off and ended in an apartment complex in the backside," where the man opened fire on another man who was in the complex. That man was not injured.

The security guard was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities were able to find the woman and the vehicle, but the man remains at large. There is no word on if she will be facing charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

