Second Ward gets a new wine bar: How To Survive On Land & Sea

A new wine bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Second Ward, called How to Survive On Land & Sea, is located at 3401 Harrisburg Blvd.

How to Survive On Land & Sea provides a casual way for patrons to try and learn about wine. According to Culture Map, the spot offers eight to 12 affordable wine-by-the-glass options that will change daily. On the menu, look for charcuterie boards and sandwiches to complement wines from France, Greece and Italy.

The new wine bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Joey G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 9, wrote, "Super amazing place, great staff, food and wine. A definite must if you're visiting or live in the area."

Yelper Tiffany B. added, "Welcome to the neighborhood! My husband and I stopped in for wine and a snack and really loved the place. Great atmosphere, unique selection of wine and friendly service. I recommend this wine bar for date night or a gathering of friends."

How to Survive On Land & Sea has yet to share its business hours online.

