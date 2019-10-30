Search for 15-year-old girl who ran away with 19-year-old boyfriend, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Texas - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who they say ran away with her 19-year-old boyfriend on Oct. 15.

The teen, Breonna Whitman, was last seen at a Stripes gas station at FM 350 South and U.S. Highway 190, getting into a white Toyota Tacoma truck with two men, one of whom has been identified as her 19-year-old boyfriend, Salvador Soto.

Deputies said they've made several attempts to locate Whitman. She is believed to be in the Houston area with Soto.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Soto for harboring a runaway.

Anyone with information about Whitman's or Soto's whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810 or Deputy Kayla Hemperly at 936-329-9064.

