Search continues for missing teen whose UTV, phone were found in wooded area near Magnolia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County authorities are searching for a missing teen near Magnolia.

What happened

Officials said 15-year-old Ryder Cambron was last seen about 8 p.m. on a "Mule" style UTV leaving her home in the 20100 block of Imperial Oak Drive, near Magnolia.

Ryder is a student at Magnolia West High School.

The UTV was found, along with Ryder's phone, in a wooded area near a park in the Indigo Lake Estates neighborhood near her home, according to authorities.

Description

The teen was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black shorts. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

What's next

Authorities searched through the night. The teen was not found, but the UTV and her phone were found. Dogs were used to track her scent and trained search and rescue volunteers aided in the search.

Authorities said they're expanding their search.

Detectives are "looking into all possible scenarios surrounding her disappearance," according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Officials urged the public to refrain from organizing private search parties due to the dangers the inclement weather poses to untrained volunteers.

Anyone with information on Ryder's whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case number 19A303837.

District statement

Magnolia Independent School District released the following statement on Ryder's disappearance:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. If anyone has information regarding this matter, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office."

