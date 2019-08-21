Score ice cream and more at Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park's new Awesome Bites Co.

A new bakery, offering ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Awesome Bites Co., the newcomer is located at 2313 Edwards St., Suite 185 in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park.

Awesome Bites Co. was started by a mom who wanted to provide healthy snacks for her daughter, who has food allergies. According to the business' Facebook page, "Awesome Bites Company makes allergy-friendly, health-conscious treats with fruits and veggies instead of sugar, eggs and butter."

On the menu, look for the banana sunflower muffins with roasted sunflower seeds, bananas, apples and dates, the Sunflower Butter Beanie Brownie or strawberry-lemon ice cream in a gluten-free vegan waffle cone. (Explore the menu here.)

Awesome Bites Co. has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Cristel Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 24, wrote, "Phenomenal muffins and mouth-watering vegan ice cream! Wow, so glad I was walking by this shop, it's definitely a hidden gem!"

And Andres G. wrote, "Great ice cream. They have gluten-free and dairy-free options! The service was really good too."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Awesome Bites Co is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

