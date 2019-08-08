Score bubble tea and more at Sharpstown's new Chatime

A new spot to score bubble tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located in Sharpstown at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D, the fresh addition is called Chatime.

Part of the world's largest international tea shop franchises, Chatime specializes in milk tea drinks. The casual Taiwanese tea shop offers dozens of international tea products, including hot teas, cold leaf teas and fruit teas, as well as smoothies, coffee and mousse foam. Chatime also serves noodle dishes, rice bowls and small plates from Slurping Noodle.

The new addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Courtney L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 6, wrote, "I could not wait for Chatime to open in Houston! After having it the first time in Asia and then New York, the Houston location does not disappoint."

Chatime is now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., so stop in to try it for yourself.

