School bus driver gets 2 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 children

CONROE, Texas - A school bus driver received two life sentences after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two children.

Prosecutors said Matthew Curry pleaded guilty Monday to five charges, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to investigators, a 6-year-old girl came forward in December and told authorities that she had been inappropriately touched by a man. An investigation of that case led them to Curry, who was found to have photographs and videos of himself sexually assaulting a 4-year-old special-needs child who was on his school bus, investigators said. Curry later shared those images online, investigators said.

"This defendant not only victimized a 4-year-old child in our community, he memorialized it by recording it and sharing it with likeminded people on the internet," Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Brittney Aaron said in a written statement. "After today, this defendant will never have an opportunity to spread his filth again, but our local law enforcement agencies will not stop with just him."

Curry was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on the child pornography charge.

Each of the sentences will be served consecutively.

