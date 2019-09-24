Saltgrass Steak House opens new location in downtown Houston

Looking for a new steakhouse to check out? Saltgrass Steak House has added a new location at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite B in Downtown.

Saltgrass Steak House, which has locations in Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana, provides grilled beef, chicken and seafood dishes, with menu items ranging from the Wagon Boss center-cut top sirloin to Gulf Coast steak and shrimp combos to the grilled chicken Laredo (jack cheese, avocado, grilled onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers, cilantro, feta cheese).

Explore the full menu here.

With a five-star rating from one review on Yelp so far, the new locale seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Mauricio C. wrote, "New location at the GRB Downtown. Perfect place to dine before or after game. Excellent service and good food."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Saltgrass Steak House is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

