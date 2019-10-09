Road rage may have led to deadly west Harris County shooting, deputies say

HOUSTON - One person was killed and another person was arrested Tuesday after a shooting in west Harris County that investigators said may have involved road rage.

The shooting was reported about 10:40 p.m. on Spanish Needle Drive near Heathergold Drive.

Harris County Deputy Frank Donaldson said authorities arrived and found a man in his 40s, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, Donaldson said.

A second man was also found at the scene and admitted to the shooting, Donaldson said. He was being interviewed by homicide detectives, Donaldson said.

Donaldson said the initial call to authorities indicated that the shooting may be related to road rage, but investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.