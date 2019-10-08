Richmond man accused of recording upskirt videos at large event at Discovery Green

HOUSTON - A 52-year-old Richmond man is facing charges after authorities said he was recording inappropriate videos at a downtown event last weekend.

Michael Sean Galloway is charged with invasive visual recording.

Authorities said Galloway was at a large event at Discovery Green around 6 p.m. Saturday when witnesses saw him recording videos up the skirts of women.

According to authorities, Galloway hid the camera in a backpack and placed the backpack on the ground. He would then move the backpack into a position to record the video.

"I think that's scary and troublesome," parkgoer Patricia Saenz said. "I mean, you can't go anywhere anymore without being extra cautious of who's around you or what's around you. It's a bag. I would never give it a second thought."

When questioned, Galloway handed his camera over to authorities, according to officials. Investigators said inappropriate videos were found on the camera.

Galloway was arrested and posted a $1,000 bond. He's due in court on Nov. 20.

