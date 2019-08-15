Reward increased to $25K in Baytown man's shooting death

BAYTOWN, Texas - The search for 84-year old Sam Wingate’s killer continues a year after he was shot and killed.

The Korean War veteran was shot on Aug. 15, 2018, in the 9800 block of Bayou Woods in the Pinehurst Subdivision.

“You'd never dream in your whole life that you would go through something like this,” Wingate’s son Donnie said.

Police said he was on his usual walk when a car pulled up, fired a shot and sped away.

Wingate was rushed to the hospital but died four days later.

“He wasn't just my dad, he was my friend. We spent a lot of time together," Donnie said.

The killer remains on the loose.

What are police doing to solve the case:

Investigators held a press conference Thursday to ask the public for help solving the case.

Police also released new information that links the weapons used in Wingate’s murder to a similar shooting in the Heights on July 24, 2018.

Houston police recovered a shell casing at that scene which Baytown investigators were able to match forensically to shell casings found in Wingate’s shooting.

Police suspect the killer may also be involved in a third shooting in the Heights that happened on Oct. 16, 2018, based on the vehicle description and motive.

What the public should be on the lookout for:

Police are looking for a light-colored 2004 to 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect is possibly a black male approximately 6 feet tall and in his 30s, according to police.

If you have any information what should you do:

You’re asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).

They're offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Please find it in your heart to do the right thing. Come forward and contact police,” Wingate’s daughter Kelly Dando said.

