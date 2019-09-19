Remains of newborn child found in shallow grave in wooded area of Liberty County

Scott Olson/Getty Images

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Liberty County said the remains of what appear to be a newborn child were found in a shallow grave in the woods.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said they received information about the location of a child's body in a wooded area off County Road 142 in south Liberty County.

Although it was not possible to determine the age, sex or possible cause of death, authorities said it appears to be the remains of a newborn child.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the information.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.

