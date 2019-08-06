Puppy thrown from moving SUV in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas - A puppy is recovering from several broken bones after being thrown from a moving SUV in Cypress.

What happened

A good Samaritan told KPRC2 that she witnessed someone throwing a puppy out of a moving vehicle in Cypress on Monday night.

The woman said she was driving by the intersection of Ella Boulevard and West Road around 9 p.m. when she noticed a man in a gold Chevrolet Suburban with tinted window tossing a pitbull mix from his moving SUV. The eyewitness said by the time she turned around to retrieve the animal, the driver had sped off.

“They, of course, didn’t think to get the license plate because they, of course, were wanting to save her,” said Chelsey Patel, with the Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue.

What are veterinarians saying?

The good Samaritan brought the dog to a rescuer, who named it Ella and then took the dog to Blue Pearl’s emergency hospital. X-rays determined the puppy suffered a broken femur and both lungs had collapsed. Ella also has several bruises and cuts all over her body.

“The pain meds kind of make it to where she think she can walk, but she really shouldn’t be," said Katy Martinez, with the Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue.

What’s next?

The 5-month-old has surgery planned for next Tuesday. It will roughly cost several thousand dollars, money Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue is helping to raise. Katy Martinez, a member of the rescue group, is fostering Ella until she recovers and can be put up for adoption.

Martinez said that process could take at least four months.

Click here to learn more about Lucky Mutt Rescue.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.