Puppies left at animal shelter in trash bag

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman dropped off two puppies at the Harris County Animal Shelter on Thursday in a plastic bag, according to shelter officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., shelter officials said a woman showed up with two, 3-week-old Labrador mix puppies.

Workers said they told the woman that the puppies were too young to be dropped off at the shelter, but the woman refused to take them back.

She left the puppies at the shelter in a plastic bag.

The shelter was able to send the puppies to an animal rescue group, where they will receive proper care.

Shelter officials said puppies that young are susceptible to diseases since they are too young to be vaccinated. Officials said it is best to wait until the puppies are 8 to 10 weeks old before bringing them to the shelter.

