Pregnant woman shot several times during drive-by in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old woman who police say is pregnant was shot several times in southwest Houston on Monday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 7:08 p.m. in the 6500 block of Willowbend.

Police said the couple was walking when a man inside a vehicle started shooting at them. Police said the woman was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the elbow. The woman's boyfriend returned gunfire, officials said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.