Police say man accused of abusing child in Houston may have fled to California

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for Seron Moore, who they think may have fled to California.

Moore is accused of abusing a child at a Southwest Houston apartment earlier this year.

What happened

Police said they received a report of possible child abuse from Child Protective Services on Feb. 18.

Moore was the caretaker of the child while the child's mother was at work, according to police.

Police said Moore abused the child at an apartment in the 6300 block of Rampart Street.

The victim suffered skull fractures, multiple rib fractures and a broken leg while under Moore's care, police said.

The victim was put on a ventilator and required several months of rehabilitation, according to authorities.

Description of Moore

Moore is described by police as being a 27-year-old black man, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 155 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What's next

Police believe Moore may be in California.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his charging and/or arrest.

