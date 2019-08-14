Video shows 2 persons of interest sought by police in Memorial City Mall havoc

HOUSTON - Police have released surveillance video of two persons of interest in connection with an incident that panicked Memorial City Mall shoppers over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Houston police tweeted video of the male in a green shirt whose photo was released earlier this week. However, the video also included a male in a gray shirt, who police said they also want to identify.

The video also shows someone wearing a red cap or mask and a green shirt running past some escalators at the mall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in the mall's food court on Sunday or has knowledge of the identity of the two males in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Authorities said someone in a mask jumped onto a table in the mall’s food court and started a stampede of shoppers after threatening suicide and throwing something on the floor.

Anyone with information about the identity of either person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

