Police: Pair who stole truck, security cameras caught on video by cameras they stole

HOUSTON - A surprised pair, caught on camera shortly after a truck was stolen at Truxillo Street and Emancipation Avenue.

"You get so busy and you take for granted that your stuff is going to be safe, but in actuality, it's not," said Robert Wiseman whose truck was stolen.

Wiseman said he parked his 2018 Chevy Silverado in front of his home Tuesday night before stepping out for the evening with his wife.

By the time they got back though, the truck was gone.

"A little bit of shock, anger and then a little bit of anxiety because it's here in front of my house," Wiseman said.

Also inside the truck, at the time it was stolen -- a motion-detecting camera in a bag. One that Wiseman, who also happens to be a home builder, typically uses at his build sites.

"We have people coming to the job site and steal material, and so is more of a deterrent but also to try to capture or catch somebody in the act," Wiseman said.

The pair can be seen and heard on the video, going through bags in the truck only to inadvertently pull out and trigger the camera.

"He's taken the camera out, and he's kind of like, 'Oh! Wow! Look what we got,' but not knowing that the cameras are still active," said Wiseman.

With the images caught on camera now making the rounds on social media, Wiseman is confident the pair will also soon be caught by police.

"I'm hopeful that somebody knows them and something will happen because if you do something wrong, you have got to be accountable for it," Wiseman said.

Wiseman is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

