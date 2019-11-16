Police: Man sold stolen trailers on Facebook Marketplace

HOUSTON - Thousands of area landscapers, roofers and other subcontractors rely on trailers to haul material and equipment to job sites. Their livelihoods hinge on this single piece of equipment, and Friday the Houston Police Department revealed that a criminal enterprise that involved stealing and selling Houston-area work trailers on Facebook's Marketplace has been solved.

The problem is that the supposed mastermind of the operation is on the lam, police said. Dennis Wilborn, 49, is charged with two counts of felony theft and a parole violation.

"He'd burglarize local businesses, and he'd steal trailers. That was his specialty," said Houston Police Department Detective Greg Shelton. "Then, he'd go out and sell them on Facebook's Marketplace."

Wilborn is accused of selling the trailers out of his near northeast side home, on Suez Street near Lockwood Drive, much to the consternation of his neighbors.

"Dennis asked me if I wanted to hit a lick with him," said neighbor James Crosley. "I told him we've all done things but that really isn't my scene. I sell fireworks."​​​​​​​

Wilborn's girlfriend, Juanita Randall, 35, is wanted for criminal mischief following an alleged retaliation against Crosley, because police say she thought that Crosley is the one who called police on her and Wilborn. Crosley was not the person who alerted police to the thefts, according to Shelton.

Randall is accused of throwing an object at Crosley's motorcycle, damaging it.

Both Wilborn and Randall abandoned the home they were living in.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilborn or Randall is call Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-222-8477.

Shelton would also like to speak to anyone who may have unwittingly bought a stolen trailer. He can be reached through the Police Department's nonemergency number at 713-884-3131.

