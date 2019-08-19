Standoff ends with no one found; investigation of deadly shooting continues

Authorities block off an area near the Independence Heights neighborhood of Houston on Aug. 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - A standoff that happened Monday less than a block away from where a man's body was found Sunday night ended with no one being found inside the home.

The standoff was reported about 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East 32nd Street, near the Independence Heights neighborhood.

According to Houston police, a witness thought they saw someone go inside the home who may have been involved in the homicide, but the home turned out to be empty.

The standoff happened less than a block away from where police said a 23-year-old man was found shot to death about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Search for witnesses

Several people who called 911 reported hearing multiple gunshots, and police said there are some indications that multiple shooters could have been involved, authorities said.

Police said they know at least one person saw the shooting, and they are looking to get in contact with anyone who may have information.

"Our biggest goal right now is to get that person that saw what happened out here (and) that knows these individuals,” said Lt. W.L. Meeler, with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. “This is a tight community out here. Everybody knows everybody, so somebody knows something."

Some callers reported seeing a someone with a rifle in the area, but police have not been able to find any physical evidence to support the claim, police said.

"If you saw someone out here with a rifle or a long gun or if you were out here and you're scared that there may be some repercussions on you for being armed and you didn't have anything to do with this, that's not what we're looking at,” Meeler said. “We're looking at that person that saw what happened."

Investigators are working to learn more details about the shooting but say they don’t have enough information and need some of the callers to come forward with more details about what they may have seen or heard.

"We need the public out here,” said Meeler. “The community (and) the citizens that live in this community (to) band together. If you have that information, give it to us. Let us get this young man justice and make your community safer for you."

Authorities said it is unclear if the victim lived in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

