Police investigating break in at mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee's campaign headquarters

Houston police are investigating a break-in at the campaign headquarters of mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee, according to his campaign.

It was unclear what was taken from the office located at 4101 Greenbriar Drive, said Buzbee's campaign spokesperson Mary Harmon.

A statement from Buzbee's office was released mid-morning Thursday and said campaign staffers arrived at the office at 9 a.m. "to find the locks pried open." The statement says the break-in is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday when the office was empty.

Buzbee said the break-in "confirms that my campaign continues to gain momentum and that we are on the right track."

"We will continue to shine a light brightly on the shadowy side of our local government," he said in the release.

Buzbee is challenging Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in the Nov. 5 election.

