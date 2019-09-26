Police getting conflicting stories after woman shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a shooting in north Houston.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Cetti Street near Luzon Street.

The caller who alerted authorities said the woman had accidentally shot herself, but investigators said they are getting conflicting stories.

Detectives said witnesses told them the woman and her boyfriend were struggling over a gun inside a home when the gun went off, hitting the woman in the chest.

She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Authorities said the boyfriend’s grandmother was home at the time of the shooting, but she was asleep.

Police are working to learn more details about the incident in an effort to bring some clarity as to what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

