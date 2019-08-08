Police: Boy claims man in SUV attempted to abduct him from Humble parking lot

Humble PD

HUMBLE, Texas - Humble police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is accused of an attempted kidnapping last week.

What happened

Police said a child was by a car in a parking lot in the 20400 block of U.S. 59 on Aug. 1 around 10 p.m. His mother was standing in the doorway of a nearby business at the time.

The boy was sick and throwing up outside the car when an SUV pulled up and the driver said, "Get in the car, we're going to Denver," according to police. The man said it twice, police said.

When the boy's mother started walking back to the car, the SUV pulled away. The mother found her son hiding in the car and asked what happened. That's when he explained the incident.

How to help

Police said the SUV is described as an older GMC that is either black or hunter green. There was no license plate on the SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blanchard at 281-446-7127 and reference case number 19-003500.

