Planned march supporting Donald Neely prompts Galveston road closures

GALVESTON, Texas - Several roads in downtown Galveston will close Sunday afternoon ahead of a planned march. Activists intend to protest the Galveston Police Department's controversial arrest of Donald Neely.

In August, two Galveston police officers on horseback arrested Neely and escorted him using a rope clipped to his handcuffs. After viral photos and videos of the incident sparked outrage across the country, the department apologized for "the negative perception of this action" and said it will stop using the transportation technique.

A march planned for Sunday afternoon will necessitate street closures in downtown Galveston between 12 p.m. and 8... Posted by City of Galveston, Texas - Government on Thursday, September 12, 2019

On Sunday, protesters will march along the same route Neely walked during his arrest. The march will begin at 4 p.m. at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion.

A handful of streets in Galveston will close from noon to 8 p.m. During the event, 23rd Street and 24th Street will be closed from Broadway Avenue to Church Street. Church Street will be closed between 23rd and 24th streets, according to city officials.

