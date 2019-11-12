Pinstripes brings New American fare to Greenway

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 3300 Kirby Drive, Suite 3A, in Greenway, the new addition is called Pinstripes.

This is the 11th Pinstripes franchise location, with most of the other outposts in the Midwest. The business combines an event venue and recreation facility with an attached Italian bistro. The space can be rented out for small or large gatherings, and every day guests can go bowling, play bocce ball or dine on Italian comfort food. On the menu, look for wood-fired pizza and flatbread, pasta or entrees like blackened ahi tuna and baby back ribs. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new cocktail bar has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Natalie W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "Amazing first experience here! My fiancé and I went with two of our family members for both one hour of bowling and one hour of bocce during happy hour on a Thursday night... super reasonable prices!"

And Jessica B. wrote, "I was really impressed with this place! I went with my husband, our son and our friends with their kids. The bowling area was great, the food was great and the customer service was impeccable!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pinstripes is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

