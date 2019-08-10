Photos: 'Days of our Lives' stars meet with fans at Memorial City Mall

HOUSTON - There was no drama, just huge smiles as the "Days of our Lives" stars met their biggest fans in Houston Saturday.

The 53-year-old soap sent 10 of its stars to meet their fans at Memorial City Mall. The four-hour fan event began at noon.

The complimentary event, hosted by Derrick Shore, co-host of "Houston Life," was for devoted viewers who wanted to meet and greet Salem's favorite cast members during autograph signings, a trivia challenge and more.

Here are several photos from the event:

