Woman killed in north Harris County mobile home fire

HOUSTON - A woman was killed in a fire Friday at a mobile home in north Harris County.

The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Mooney Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

According to investigators the woman’s son woke up and smelled smoke. He crawled on the ground to his 13-year-old sister and the two of them ran outside, but they couldn’t find their mother.

The children called 911 and told dispatchers that their mother was still inside, investigators said.

The woman, identified only as 44 years old, never made it out of the mobile home, investigators said.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play but an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.