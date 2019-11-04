Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck near northwest Harris County church early Monday

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck in northwest Harris County on Nov. 4, 2019.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck in Northwest Harris County in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The first report of the wreck was made at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and York Minster Drive near the Cypress Creek Christian Church.

Deputies have not released information about the victim or a possible suspect vehicle in the wreck.

Few other details were available as investigations continue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

