Pearland ISD school catches fire days before first day of school

PEARLAND, Texas - Cleanup is underway after a fire broke out at a Pearland Independent School District school just days before the first day of school.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Challenger Elementary School on Hughes Ranch Road.

When firefighters arrived, they entered the building and found smoke that led to a fire in the roof, officials said.

It took about 30 to 40 minutes to put the fire out, and school officials said the blaze was contained to the ceiling and roof of the front hallway and office area.

Staff members are at the school this week to prepare for the first day of school, which is Aug. 15.

The district said in a statement that “Pearland ISD maintenance and custodial staff have already started cleanup process,” and that no back-to-school activities were impacted.

No one was injured and no classrooms were damaged in the fire. The district “will be ready for the first day of school next Thursday.”

There was some sort of construction happening inside the school, but firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

