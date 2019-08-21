Pct. 7 deputy constable shot after man opens fire during traffic stop, authorities say

A routine traffic stop took a dramatic turn after a man opened fire, leaving one deputy injured.

HOUSTON - A routine traffic stop took a dramatic turn after a man opened fire, leaving one Precinct 7 deputy constable injured.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Fondren Road near West Orem Drive in southwest Houston.

Chief Henry Gaw with Precinct 7 said deputy constable Quinton Goodwill was conducting a routine traffic stop.

When Goodwill approached the vehicle, the man inside opened fire without warning, striking Goodwill possibly twice before fleeing the scene in a silver Honda, Gaw said.

Goodwill hid behind a nearby METRO bus stop and put in a mayday call saying he’d been shot, authorities said.

While Goodwill was transported to a hospital, authorities began searching for the driver, who was found about 30 minutes later driving with his lights off on West Orem near South Post Oak Road.

Authorities said there was a firearm and body armor in plain view inside the vehicle, which has Florida plates. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Gaw said Goodwill was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Goodwill was wearing his bulletproof vest and believes that made a difference between life and death.

The gunman’s identity has not yet been released.

