Pastor faces minimum of 25 years if convicted in sex abuse of minor case

HOUSTON - A Kashmere Gardens pastor, 65-year-old Paul Cain, appeared before a judge Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Cain faces two felony charges — continuous sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child — stemming from incidents that allegedly began in 2018.

"These are the most serious most severe crimes that we see — victims that are always vulnerable," said Assistant District Attorney James Murphy. "And it's always our priority to make sure our children, the people of Harris County are protected."

The girl told investigators in June that the alleged abuse started in 2018 and that she had sex with Cain multiple times, including at his home and in his vehicle. After extensive investigations, he was arrested Thursday.

The judge set Cain's bond at $200,000 and when his defense attorney asked for a lower bond, the judge denied the request, saying Cain was a possible flight risk.

Cain, who was the pastor for the New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church for nearly two decades, now faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars if convicted.

He denies the allegations and awaits his next court date. Authorities are now investigating the possibility of other victims.

