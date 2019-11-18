Parents now have say so on Fort Bend ISD calendar options

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Parents can now give input and suggestions on two Fort Bend Independent School District draft calendar options for 2020-2021.

District officials would love feedback from parents before the calendar committee makes its final recommendation to the administration.

Here's what both calendar options include:

-- At least 75,600 operational minutes, as required by the Texas Education Agency.

-- At least 840 additional instructional minutes to allow for a minimum of two bad weather days.

-- The same number of days for students.

-- The same number of days for staff.

-- The same number of instructional minutes and early release days.

-- At least one holiday each month.

-- A weeklong Thanksgiving Break, a two-week Winter Break, and Fort Bend County Fair Day.

-- A weeklong Spring Break in March.

-- A school year that ends prior to Memorial Day.

The difference between the calendars is the fall holiday and the beginning and end of winter break. Calendar A has a fall holiday Oct. 12. The last day of school before the Winter Break is Thursday, Dec. 17, with students returning Tuesday, Jan. 5. Option B has a fall holiday on Oct. 30. The last day of school before the Winter Break is Friday, Dec. 18, with students returning Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Parents can review the calendars and complete the district's survey on by Sunday at midnight: Click here.