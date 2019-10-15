Paramedic struck by foul ball at Astros game released from hospital

HOUSTON - The paramedic who was struck in the head Sunday by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park was released from a hospital Tuesday.

Brian Cariota was in the dugout when Michael Brantley hit a sharp line drive in the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The ball struck Cariota in the head.

Cariota is planning on cheering for the Astros as he continues his recovery at home.

Cori Cariota said she was watching the game and saw her husband fist bump George Springer before he was struck by the foul ball.

Play was briefly halted after the accident in the fifth inning, and Houston manager AJ Hinch came on the field to console a shaken-up Brantley.

After the game, Brantley said his thoughts and prayers were with the man and his family, and that he hopes to speak with him soon.

After the incident, Cori Cariota said Brantley shouldn't worry about the incident.

"I don't think he has anything to apologize for," Cori Cariota said. "It was just one of those freak accidents and my husband recognizes that. (Brantley) needs to focus on the series, and after they are done with the World Series, and they have that cup, then we will talk."

The Cariota family said they're thankful for the outpouring of support they've received in wake of the incident, especially from the Houston Astros.

The Astros extended the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area earlier this year, but there is no such protection for the dugouts. The move came after a 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.