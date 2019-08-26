Pair leads officers on chase after stealing car from gas station, police say

A vehicle is seen damaged after crashing during a police chase in southeast Houston on Aug. 26, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people were taken into custody Monday after leading officers on a chase in a vehicle that had been stolen earlier, police said.

Cmdr. Ron Borza, of the Houston Police Department, said the car was stolen about 11 a.m. from a gas station on Beechnut Street at Corporate Drive.

Borza said a man had left his car running when he went inside the store to pay for his gas. When he came outside, he saw two people inside his car, Borza said.

“He attempted to stop them,” Borza said. “They hit him with his own car and drove off.”

According to Borza, a crime suppression team in an unmarked vehicle spotted the stolen car and called for a marked unit to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the stolen car sped off and officers gave chase, Borza said.

After about 7 miles, officers performed a PIT maneuver and the vehicle crashed into a tree near Crestville Street and Mykawa Road, Borza said.

Borza said the stolen car rammed two patrol cars during the chase, and there was a brief struggle as officers were taking the pair inside the vehicle into custody.

One officer suffered a cut to his hand, Borza said.

Borza said the two people who were arrested suffered minor injuries.

