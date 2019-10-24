Pair caught squatting in Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested this week, accused of criminal trespassing.

Shalom Shabazi Shapira, 21, and Kenneth Woodrow, 29, now face charges.

The Houston Police Department was called out to the 6200 block of Westheimer, which is an apartment complex, to investigate a trespassing report, officials said Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the suspects squatting in an apartment, according to police.

The men admitted the apartment was not theirs, which led to their arrests.

They had even moved in their own furniture, a TV and groceries, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the apartment was move-in ready for a new tenant expected Friday.

Now, management has to shampoo the carpet, fix holes, remove gum from the walls, fix the door lock and clean the unit for the new tenant, which will cost about $2,000, officials said.

Shapira is also accused of stealing a bicycle in connection with the incident.

He is due back in court Nov. 19. At last check, Shapira was held at the Harris County Jail on $500 bond.

Woodrow is set to return to court Oct. 29. He posted bond, which was $100.

