More than 100 cats rescued from home in New Caney

Montgomery County Animal Control rescued 107 cats from a home in New Caney on Oct. 2, following a report of animal negligence.

The home, located on Mossy Oaks Drive, was deemed an unsafe living condition for humans and pets, according to information from animal control officials.

Animal control officers also found seven dogs in various states of poor health. One parakeet was also found at the residence. Its condition was not released.

All animals were transported to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter for veterinarian evaluations.

As of Wednesday, the Precinct 4 Court Justice of the Peace awarded the shelter custody of the animals.

Due to the extremely large seizure, the shelter is now at capacity with a total of 416 cats, as of Thursday.

MCAS is asking for assistance from volunteers to help them care for the animals, as well as fosters and citizens willing to adopt them. You can get more information on filling one of those roles here.

