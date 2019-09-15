Opioid takeback: How you can get rid of unused, expired prescription

CNN

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area facilities are participating in HCA Healthcare's "Crush the Crisis" opioid takeback event Sept. 21.

The opioid epidemic was declared a public health emergency across the nation by President Donald Trump in 2018. More than 130 people in the U.S. die from opioid-related drug overdoses daily. Health officials said most cases of abuse starts when drugs are obtained from a friend or family member's medicine cabinet.

Volunteers and hospital staff from several local health care facilities are partnering with local law enforcement to raise awareness about opioid addiction and help collect unused and expired prescriptions.

The following tablets, capsules and patches will be accepted: hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid), oxymorphone (Opana).

The following items not accepted: needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers and liquids.

Below is a list of participating health care facilities in the Houston area:

- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center - Houston, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress - Cypress, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest - Houston, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland - Pearland, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast - Pasadena, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball - Tomball, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare West - Houston, TX

- Texas Orthopedic Hospital - Houston, TX

- University of Houston - Sugar Land, TX

- Woman's Health - The Heights - Houston, TX

- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Doctors Regional - Corpus Christi, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake - Webster, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe - Conroe, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood - Kingwood, TX

- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland - Texas City, TX

- Valley Regional Medical Center - Brownsville, TX

