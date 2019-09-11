One Dim Sum makes Midtown debut, with dim sum and more

If dim sum is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called One Dim Sum, the fresh addition is located at 510 Gray St., Suite D, in Midtown.

One Dim Sum provides traditional Cantonese dim sum and "classic Chinese dishes with a creative twist," according to the business's website. On the menu, expect to see items like three-style mushroom Cheung fun, pan-fried Chinese chive chicken dumplings and entrees like the rosemary sweet and sour pork. (Explore the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has gotten a good response.

Daniel M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "I only ordered the dim sum and was very satisfied with the quality of all of the items I ordered. The shrimp in the har gau is much tastier at this place than any place you will go to in Chinatown. The xiu mai was nice."

Yelper Pasquale F. added, "Everything we had was perfect... the Cheung fun was perfect; the skin was thin and delicate. The food was not your typical china town greasy fare... this had the right flavors and texture without the grease. The presentation was sophisticated and flavors authentic."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. One Dim Sum is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston?

