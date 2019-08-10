Olive & Twist brings New American fare to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area

Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. The new arrival to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, called Olive & Twist, is located at 2712 Richmond Ave.

Olive & Twist serves up soup, salad, pizza, pasta, burgers and seafood. On the menu, look for The Twisted Texan burger with pickled onions and chili garlic ranch, The Mykonos Salmon with lemon butter, capers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, sweet basil and feta and The Rossman's, a Creole-spiced bone-in chicken breast with white cheddar and jalapeño grits and flash-fried chili garlic Brussels spouts. (Explore the menu here.)

The new addition has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 2, wrote, "Excellent experience from appetizer to dessert. Chef Jake is truly talented. Perfectly cooked chicken and salmon with unique flavor combinations that are spot on. Will return!"

Yelper Dina F. added, "Love the decor and ambiance! The food is great and the drinks are amazing! Try the nachos and scallops. The chocolate martini is my favorite."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Olive & Twist is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline