LIVE: Officials issue another call to bring hit-and-run driver to justice after Houston teen struck

HOUSTON - Do you know who hit London Castaneda-Banks as she walked along Ella Boulevard in early October?

If you do, Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you.

Authorities are holding a press conference Thursday to issue another call to find the hit-and-run driver who left the 13-year-old fighting for her life along the road.

The incident happened on October 2 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ella Boulevard.

London survived, but she has severe brain and spinal damage. Her mother says she lost most of her mobility and will need rehab.



